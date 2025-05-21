Accenture Promotions: After 6-Month Delay, IT Giant To Promote 15,000 Employees In India; 50,000 Globally

Global IT and consulting giant Accenture has announced it will promote nearly 50,000 employees worldwide in June 2025, as part of a move to boost employee morale after a delay in promotions due to a slowdown in demand, according to Bloomberg News.

The company informed its staff on May 20 that this round of promotions will include 15,000 employees in India, one of its largest talent hubs.

The decision to promote employees comes after a six-month delay from the usual December cycle, as the company aimed to manage costs during a global slowdown in consulting demand. According to internal memos seen by Bloomberg, the remaining promotions will include 11,000 in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region and 10,000 across the Americas.

Accenture, which employs over 801,000 people globally, is promoting around 6% of its workforce. The move is seen as a step to lift morale at a time when the consulting industry is facing economic uncertainty and tighter client budgets, especially in the U.S.

In recent years, Accenture had ramped up hiring during the pandemic to meet strong demand. However, the slowdown in business led to job cuts of around 19,000 roles starting in 2023. Other major consulting firms like Deloitte and McKinsey have also taken similar cost-cutting steps.

Accenture Q2FY25 Results

Despite the challenges, Accenture posted a 5% year-on-year increase in revenue for the December–February quarter of fiscal 2025, with revenues reaching $16.66 billion, at the top end of its guidance. The company’s operations in the Americas generated $8.55 billion, followed by $5.8 billion from EMEA, and $2.3 billion from the Asia-Pacific region.