Adani Airports Terminates Partnership with Celebi for Mumbai and Ahmedabad Airports

Adani Airport Holdings has formally terminated its ground handling agreements with Turkish aviation services provider Çelebi at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), following the withdrawal of the company’s security clearance by the Indian government.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, revoked Çelebi’s clearance on national security grounds earlier this week. Acting swiftly in response, Adani Airports directed the immediate transfer of all ground handling operations to new service providers.

“Following the Government of India's decision to revoke Çelebi's security clearance, we have ended the ground handling concession agreements with Çelebi at both the airports,” an Adani Airports spokesperson said. “All ground handling facilities are being transitioned to ensure that airport operations continue seamlessly.”

To maintain continuity and minimize disruption, Adani has onboarded alternative ground handling agencies. Employees previously under Çelebi’s payroll at the two airports will be absorbed by the new service providers without changes to their current terms of employment, the company confirmed.

Industry observers reckon that the move aligns with a broader push by Indian airport operators to reassess partnerships in light of geopolitical sensitivities. Çelebi had been providing ground handling services at several major Indian airports and has come under increased scrutiny in recent months.

Earlier, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), operated by GMR Group, also ended its contract with Çelebi, citing similar “security considerations”.

Çelebi, in its defense, has maintained that it operates independently and is not a state-owned enterprise. The company also stated that a majority of its ownership lies with “international institutional investors”, not the Turkish government.