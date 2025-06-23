Adani Commissions India’s First Off-Grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Plant in Gujarat

Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has successfully commissioned the country’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat. Powered entirely by solar energy and supported by a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the plant operates independently of the grid and sets a new benchmark in decentralized, renewable-powered hydrogen production.

The facility features a fully automated, closed-loop electrolyzer system capable of dynamically responding to fluctuating solar power inputs, ensuring efficiency and safety while maintaining high performance. This innovation addresses one of the biggest challenges in renewable energy: the variability of supply.



Calling it a “new paradigm” in green energy, ANIL highlighted the plant’s ability to serve as a proof of concept for renewable-powered industrial applications, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors like fertilisers, oil refining, and heavy transport.



“This pilot demonstrates the technical feasibility of off-grid green hydrogen production and sets a benchmark for industrial applications powered solely by renewable sources,” the company said in a statement. “It also reinforces our commitment to innovation, sustainability and leadership in India’s emerging green hydrogen economy.”



The Kutch project is strategically aligned with India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to reduce fossil fuel dependence, promote energy self-sufficiency, and accelerate industrial decarbonisation. ANIL’s initiative also supports the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, aiming to position India as a global hub for green hydrogen production.



The pilot is expected to pave the way for ANIL’s upcoming Green Hydrogen Hub in Mundra, Gujarat—a mega project poised to play a key role in India’s low-carbon transition. With this achievement, Adani takes a significant step forward in making green hydrogen a commercially viable and scalable solution, contributing to global net-zero goals and transforming India’s energy ecosystem.



Also Read: Ola Electric Share Price: EV Maker's Stock declines over 6%