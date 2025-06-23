Ola Electric Share Price: EV Maker's Stock declines over 6%, Hits All-Time Low - Here's Why

The stock of the Electric Vehicle (EV) startup opened lower at Rs 45.85 on the NSE, slipping from its previous close of Rs 46.08. | Image: Republic Business

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd continued their downward spiral on Monday, June 23, 2025, plunging over 6% and hitting an all-time low on both the stock exchanges.

The stock of the Electric Vehicle (EV) startup opened lower at Rs 45.85 on the NSE, slipping from its previous close of Rs 46.08. It went on to hit a 52-week low of Rs 43.16, sharply down from its high of Rs 157.40 reached in August last year.

Around midday, the scrip was trading at Rs 43.96. On the BSE, the stock mirrored a similar trend, starting the day at Rs 45.37 and sliding to an intraday low of Rs 43.20.

What’s resulting in the decline?

The sharp dip comes in the wake of a significant block deal involving 2.41 crore shares — amounting to roughly 0.55% of the company’s equity — changing hands for around Rs 107 crore, as per multiple media reports. The transaction was executed at an average price of Rs 44 per share, raising concerns among investors about large-scale offloading.

This follows another major block deal earlier in June, where around 14.22 crore shares — 3.23% of Ola Electric’s equity — were traded at an average price of Rs 51.4 apiece.

Weak financial performance

Investor sentiment was also impacted by disappointing earnings for Q4 FY25. The Bhavish Aggarwal-led firm registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 870 crore, more than double the Rs 416 crore loss posted in the same quarter last year.

The EV maker's revenue from operations also went down, falling to Rs 611 crore from Rs 1,598 crore in the year-ago period, primarily due to demand weakness as well as operational challenges.

Overall market sentiment