Adani Digital Labs Teams Up with Dragonpass To Offer Premium Lounge Services Nationwide

Updated May 9th 2025, 15:59 IST
Adani Digital Labs (ADL) has announced a strategic partnership with Dragonpass, a global leader in digital travel services. The collaboration will grant Dragonpass access to all Adani-managed airport lounges, along with select additional lounges across India, signalling a major step forward in offering seamless and premium lounge experiences for travelers.
As the digital innovation arm of the Adani Group, Adani Digital Labs plays a critical role in shaping how users interact with essential services across Adani’s airport infrastructure. Acting as the digital extension of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), ADL is focused on delivering futuristic, user-centric services by integrating technology with convenience, personalisation, and operational efficiency.
“We are excited to partner with Dragonpass, a global leader in digital travel services. This direct engagement allows us to unlock new opportunities, optimise our airport offerings, and deliver a seamless experience to travellers across India,” said an Adani Digital Labs spokesperson.
Read More
Adani Power Wins Contract For 1,500 MW Power From UP Government
Enhancing Passenger Comfort and Value
The new partnership will allow travellers at Adani-managed airports to access a broader, integrated lounge network, with enhanced services tailored to various traveler segments, including business and leisure passengers.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Adani, a leading lounge operator. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide travellers with seamless access to exceptional airport lounge experiences,” said Georgios Sikovaris, Head of Lounge and Airline Partnership at Dragonpass. “We are confident that this partnership will further elevate the travel experience, offering travellers a superior journey every step of the way.”
Setting New Standards in Airport Digital Services
With over 40 million members globally, Dragonpass brings an expansive network of travel benefits including lounge access, fast-track services, and exclusive dining deals across 700+ airports in 140+ countries.
Published May 9th 2025, 15:59 IST