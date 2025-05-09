Adani Digital Labs Teams Up with Dragonpass To Offer Premium Lounge Services Nationwide

Adani Digital Labs (ADL) has announced a strategic partnership with Dragonpass, a global leader in digital travel services. The collaboration will grant Dragonpass access to all Adani-managed airport lounges, along with select additional lounges across India, signalling a major step forward in offering seamless and premium lounge experiences for travelers.



As the digital innovation arm of the Adani Group, Adani Digital Labs plays a critical role in shaping how users interact with essential services across Adani’s airport infrastructure. Acting as the digital extension of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), ADL is focused on delivering futuristic, user-centric services by integrating technology with convenience, personalisation, and operational efficiency.



“We are excited to partner with Dragonpass, a global leader in digital travel services. This direct engagement allows us to unlock new opportunities, optimise our airport offerings, and deliver a seamless experience to travellers across India,” said an Adani Digital Labs spokesperson.



