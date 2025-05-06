Adani Power Wins Contract For 1,500 MW Power From UP Government

Adani Power has bagged a contract to supply 1,500 megawatts (MW) from a thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh, the state's Minister of Energy AK Sharma said on Tuesday.

The per unit cost of power would be Rs 5.383 per KwH, according to the minister.

The Adani Group firm participated I the competitive bidding process and its per unit quotation was the lowest, helping it to win the order.

"We decided to purchase a total of 1500 MW (ex-bus) power from a 2x800 MW (1600 MW) thermal power purchase based on competitive bidding. Under this, seven companies came forward and participated in the bidding processes... Adani Power Ltd has won a contract to supply 1500 megawatts from a thermal power plant in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh at Rs 5.383 per unit," AK Sharma added.

While the demand for energy has been increasing in Uttar Pradesh, it is also expected to remain high this year too.

The state has crossed a peak power demand of 30,000 MW.

How Will Adani Power Help?

Adani Power Limited, which is a part of the Adani Group is one of the largest private thermal power producers in India with a power generation capacity of 17,510 MW comprising of thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu. Additionally, it has a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

The company had generated 102.2 billion units of power it stated on April 30, for the financial year 2024-25, up by 19.5% from 85.5 BU in 2023-24, the firm's earnings results showed.