Adani Energy Solutions Reports 42% Surge in Adjusted PAT for H1 FY26 on Strong Transmission, Smart Meter Growth

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), India’s largest private power transmission and distribution firm, reported a robust financial performance for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025, driven by double-digit growth in profitability and strong execution across projects.



The company’s adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for the first half of FY26 jumped 42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,096 crore, backed by steady revenue growth, stable costs, and strong operating margins. Profit before tax (PBT) rose 34% YoY to Rs 1,404 crore, while EBITDA grew 13% YoY to a record Rs 4,144 crore.



For the September quarter (Q2FY26), AESL’s adjusted PAT climbed 21% YoY to Rs 557 crore, and PBT expanded 25% YoY to Rs 745 crore, supported by steady performance in its transmission and distribution segments and rising contribution from its fast-growing smart metering business. The company’s total income stood at Rs 6,767 crore in Q2, up 6% from the previous year.



AESL’s cash profit increased 14% YoY in both the quarter and half-year, reaching ₹1,167 crore in Q2FY26 and Rs 2,212 crore for the first half.



On the operational front, the company’s transmission business maintained a system availability of 99.6%, adding 190 circuit kilometers during the quarter to take its total network to 26,705 ckm. AESL’s distribution arm, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), delivered supply reliability of 99.99%, among the best in the country, with distribution losses contained at 4.36%.



The smart metering vertical remained a key growth driver, with 42.4 lakh new meters installed in H1FY26, taking cumulative installations to 73.7 lakh — the highest by any Indian company. AESL aims to cross the 1-crore mark by the end of FY26. The segment’s EBITDA margin stood at a healthy 86%.