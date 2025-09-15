Adani Enterprises Bags Kedarnath Ropeway Project, To Invest Rs 4,081 Crore

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd. (NHLML) for developing a ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

This marks the company’s first ropeway project, to be executed under its Roads, Metro, Rail, and Water (RMRW) division.

The project involves an investment of Rs 4,081 crore and is part of the National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana. Once completed, the 12.9 km ropeway will significantly reduce the travel time for pilgrims, cutting down the current 8–9 hour trek to just 36 minutes.

With a capacity to carry 1,800 passengers per hour per direction, the ropeway is expected to benefit lakhs of pilgrims each year. Kedarnath attracts nearly 20 lakh visitors annually, underscoring the potential impact of the project.

The ropeway will be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a revenue-sharing arrangement with NHLML. It is expected to be completed in six years, after which AEL will operate it for 29 years.

Apart from easing travel for pilgrims, the project is also expected to create local employment opportunities and boost tourism in the region.

Commenting on the development, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, “The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project – it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure. By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand.”

Adani Enterprises is positioning this project as part of its broader infrastructure portfolio. Since entering the roads and highways sector in 2018, AEL’s RMRW division has taken up 14 projects under HAM, BOT, and TOT models, covering more than 5,000 lane kilometers.

The company also focuses on projects driven by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

AEL has built a track record of incubating infrastructure businesses that later evolve into independent listed entities, such as Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Adani Wilmar.