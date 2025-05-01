Adani Enterprises Dividend 2025: Gautam Adani Company Announces 130% Dividend: Check Record Date

Adani Enterprises Dividend 2025: Adani Enterprises, a company that trades minerals, held its meeting today and announced the Dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share along with Q4 results for the year ending on 31 March 2025.

“The Board of Directors (“the Board”) at its meeting held on 1st May, 2025, which commenced at 12:30 pm and concluded at 2:30 pm has approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results”, as per the exchange filing.

Adani Enterprises Dividend 2025

The Company has declared a dividend of Rs. 1.30 (@ 130%) per Equity Share of face value of Re 1 each.

“The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 1.30 (@ 130%) per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2024-25, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)”, as per the Exchangr Filing.

Adani Enterprises Dividend 2025 Record Date

Adani Enterprises also declared the record date for the dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share on Friday, 13th June, 2025.

“It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Friday, 13th June, 2025 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive a Dividend of Rs. 1.30 (@ 130%) per Equity Share having face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25”, as per exchange filing.

Adani Enterprises Payment Date 2025

Adani Enterprises announced the Q4 results for the year ending 31 March 2025. The company also declared the payment date for the dividend of Rs 1.30 per equity share to be paid on or after 30th June, 2025.

“The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or after 30th June, 2025, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable”, as per the exchange filing.

Adani Enterprises' Recent Appointment

The company also informed about major managerial positions, taking into consideration the announcement of Q4 Results. It has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Omkar Goswami as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 3 years w.e.f. 2nd November 2025.