Adani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025 Expectations: All Eyes On Earnings, Dividend & Fundraising Plans

Adani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025 Expectations

“Stock is in sideways to negative trend. It is reacting from upper band of range which is bearish development. Stock can have downside move up to 2200 level,” Emkay noted in its preview.



According to the report, long unwinding has persisted since the beginning of the expiry, with a 35.6% drop in open interest (OI) alongside a 0.6% price dip. Current OI stands at $421 million, below its one-year mean by 1.43 standard deviations.



Volatility is also running hotter than usual.



Read More

Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Rs 8,818 Crore EBITDA In FY25



“1M Volatility spread vis-à-vis NIFTY is slightly expensive compared to historical average, at 21.0 IV Vs 25.1 IV average spread 1 day before results,” the brokerage said.



Option data suggests a critical resistance at Rs 2,500 and immediate support around Rs 2,200, with notable call addition of 430 lots at the 2400 strike and put addition of 361 lots at 2200 strike.



Adani Enterprises Share Price Today

On April 30, 2025, Adani Enterprises stock opened at Rs 2,330, touched a high of Rs 2,339.80 and a low of Rs 2,289. It eventually closed at Rs 2,297.70—down 1.43% or 33.25 pts from the previous close.



Adani Enterprises Share Price History

Over the past decade, Adani Enterprises has seen a significant share price increase, gaining 2523.54 points. In the last five years alone, the stock rose by 1524.39 points. However, the recent performance has been more volatile. Over the past three years, the share price declined slightly by 1.52%, and in the last year, it fell by 24.77%. The downward trend continued over the past six months with a loss of 22.58%. Although there was a modest gain of 2% in the last three months, the stock lost 1.04% over the past month and dropped further by 6.34% in the last week.