Adani Green Energy Q4 Results: Rs 8,818 Crore EBITDA In FY25

This financial upswing has been powered by its annual renewable energy capacity addition of 3.3 GW by any company. Capex-Driven Growth: Building for the Future In FY25 alone, the company added 1,460 MW of solar and 599 MW of wind capacity at its Khavda site in Gujarat, 1,000 MW of solar in Rajasthan, and 250 MW in Andhra Pradesh. These greenfield projects contributed 16% of the country’s utility-scale solar and 14% of wind installations.

Executive Director Sagar Adani said, “We are playing a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy growth, which is evident from our historic 3.3 GW greenfield capacity addition in FY25. We contributed 16% to the nation’s utility-scale solar and 14% to wind energy additions, setting new benchmarks for rapid, large-scale renewable energy deployment.”



AGEL’s operational capacity grew 30% YoY to 14.2 GW, with another 1 GW near commissioning. The company remains firmly on track to meet its ambitious 50 GW target by 2030.



Khavda: The Capex Marvel of Renewable Energy

The company’s capex narrative is most vividly demonstrated at the Khavda site in Gujarat. Described as the world’s largest renewable energy project under development, the Khavda mega-plant spans 538 sq. km—nearly five times the size of Paris—and is targeting 30 GW of capacity by 2029.



In just two years, AGEL has already operationalised 4.1 GW of capacity here, deploying bifacial n-type modules, horizontal single-axis trackers (HSAT), and waterless robotic cleaning systems. These efforts have enabled a solar capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 32.4% in Q4 FY25, highlighting both resource potential and executional prowess.

