Adani-GEMS School in Lucknow Ranked Among India’s Top Emerging Institutions

Adani GEMS School of Excellence in Lucknow has been ranked the 3rd Best Emerging School in India (Indian curriculum) and the top emerging school in the city, according to a survey conducted by research agency Cfore.

The annual survey assessed new private schools across the country that have shown early promise in academic and institutional development. Respondents included parents, teachers, principals, students and education experts. Schools were rated on 14 parameters, covering areas such as academics, teaching methods, infrastructure, innovation, and student development.

The recognition is a notable milestone for the Lucknow institution, which began operations only last year. Education experts say the performance of such schools is being closely watched as they set benchmarks for emerging players in the private education segment.

An award ceremony to felicitate the leading institutions is scheduled for September 10 in New Delhi, where education leaders and representatives from top-ranked schools will be present.

Adani GEMS School of Excellence has been set up under a joint venture between the Adani Group and Dubai-based GEMS Education, one of the world’s largest private school operators. The partnership is part of a broader plan to expand the Adani Group’s footprint in India’s education sector, with schools expected to open in select cities over the next few years.

Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani GEMS Education, said the recognition validates the school’s approach towards modern teaching practices and holistic student development. Accoirding to her, "This recognition reinforces our belief that education must go beyond academics to create socially responsible, confident, and compassionate individuals. Being named the top emerging school in Lucknow and among the best in India is both an honour and a responsibility as we continue to set benchmarks in progressive education.”