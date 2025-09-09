Dr Priti Adani Calls For Unified Action In Philanthropy At AVPN Global Conference 2025

At the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation. | Image: Adani Foundation

AVPN Global Conference 2025: At the AVPN Global Conference 2025 in Hong Kong, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, urged philanthropists, businesses, and changemakers to move beyond individual giving and embrace collective action.

Delivering a keynote address, she said the time had come for all stakeholders in the social sector to “not just give, but build together.”

Dr Adani emphasised that true progress in social development can only be achieved through collaboration.

She called for a platform that would bring together philanthropists, NGOs, and institutions to align efforts, share learnings, and amplify impact. “We must be co-builders, not just donors. Real change happens when we work as partners, pooling resources and breaking down silos,” she noted.

Highlighting the importance of looking beyond statistics, Dr Adani said philanthropy should focus on the stories of dignity, resilience, and empowerment behind the numbers.

“Impact is never about numbers. It is about the stories behind them, stories of hope, transformation and empowerment,” she added.

Responding to the keynote, Ms. Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, said Dr Adani’s words were a “powerful call to bold action,” stressing the importance of uniting diverse stakeholders to build sustainable and equitable systems across Asia.

In her address, Dr Adani outlined three core principles she described as “non-negotiables” for the future of philanthropy:

Co-Building: Partners should come together not as donors, but as builders of lasting change.

Multipliers, Not Beneficiaries: The real measure of impact lies in enabling beneficiaries to become multipliers of change.

Uniting Skills with Values: Skills, when combined with values, create a strong foundation to build lasting social progress.

“This is not a moment to clap. It is a moment to commit,” Dr Adani declared, urging philanthropists to go beyond symbolic gestures and take concrete steps toward collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and long-term commitment.

About the Adani Foundation

Established in 1996, the Adani Foundation is the social development arm of the Adani Group. It works across education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development.