Ambuja Cements Q4 Results FY25: PAT Soars 75%, Records Highest-Ever Quarterly Volumes at 18.7 MnT

Ambuja Cements, a part of the Adani Group, reported a strong financial performance in Q4 FY25, marked by robust operational execution, volume growth, and significant profitability improvements. The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 18.7 million tonnes, a 13% year-on-year growth, driven by market expansion, optimized logistics, and successful integration of acquired assets.
On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations for Q4 stood at Rs 9,889 crore, up from Rs 8,894 crore in the same period last year. Operating EBITDA came in at Rs 1,868 crore, up 10% YoY, with a margin of 18.9%. On a standalone basis, revenue rose to Rs 5,681 crore from Rs 4,780 crore.
PAT Grows 75% YoY, Margins Improve Across Metrics
One of the standout figures in Ambuja’s Q4 report is its 75% jump in standalone Profit After Tax (PAT), which rose to ₹929 crore from ₹532 crore a year ago. Consolidated PAT came in at Rs 1,282 crore.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 3.88, reflecting the company’s improved profitability and operational leverage. EBITDA per metric tonne (PMT) was Rs 1,001, a sharp improvement over Q3 levels, even after excluding non-recurring government grants.
“This year marks a historic milestone in the journey of Ambuja Cements… The 100 MTPA milestone is not just a number, it’s a mark of our ambition, resilience, and purpose,” said Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director & CEO, Ambuja Cements.
Cost Control and Efficiency Drive Profitability
Fuel cost efficiencies and logistics optimisation played a major role in boosting profitability. Kiln fuel cost was reduced by 14% in Q4, from Rs 1.84 to Rs 1.58 per ’000 kcal, due to changes in the fuel basket. Logistics costs dropped 2% to Rs 1,238 per tonne, aided by shorter lead distances (down 16 km), increased direct dispatches (up to 58%), and early adoption of marine logistics.
Supply through the Krishnapatnam grinding unit to coastal markets like Cochin and Mangalore has helped reduce freight costs by Rs 5 per tonne. The company also began deploying BCFC rakes, which are expected to further reduce freight expenses in upcoming quarters.
Renewable Energy Gains Momentum
Ambuja Cements continues to ramp up its green power initiatives. In Q4 FY25, it commissioned 299 MW of renewable power (200 MW solar and 99 MW wind) in Gujarat. This boosted its green power share to 26.1%, up 10.5 percentage points YoY.
This is part of its broader Rs 6,000 crore investment plan to install 1 GW of renewable power capacity by FY28, aiming for a 60% green power mix. These efforts are also expected to bring annualised EBITDA improvements of Rs 30 per tonne.
Market Expansion
The company’s customer-centric branding and technical services also contributed to Q4 gains. Ambuja certified technology was implemented at over 19,700 customer sites, while premium products accounted for 29% of trade sales, up from 13%, reflecting successful repositioning.
Outlook for FY26
Backed by a cash and equivalents reserve of Rs 10,125 crore, Ambuja’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.0 per share.
Looking ahead, cement consumption in Q4 grew by 6.5–7%, and Ambuja expects FY26 to see a 7–8% growth in demand, supported by infrastructure spending, real estate activity, and rural market recovery.
