Adani Group Launches India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Truck for Mining Logistics

In a landmark move towards sustainable mining, Adani Enterprises has launched India’s first hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, setting the stage for a clean-energy revolution in industrial logistics. The truck, flagged off on May 10 by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur, will be used to transport coal from the Gare Pelma III block to the state’s power plant.

The hydrogen-powered truck, developed in collaboration with an Indian and international energy technology firm and a leading auto manufacturer, represents a major breakthrough in green logistics. Equipped with smart technology and three hydrogen tanks, the truck can carry up to 40 tonnes of cargo over a 200 km range. It emits only water vapor and warm air, with negligible noise—offering a cleaner alternative to diesel-powered vehicles traditionally used in mining.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the initiative as a bold step towards sustainability. “The launch of India’s first hydrogen truck in Chhattisgarh shows our commitment to cutting emissions. This move will reduce the carbon footprint of industrial logistics and set new standards for clean transportation,” he said.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, was appointed as the mine developer and operator for Gare Pelma III through a competitive bidding process by the state-run Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd.

Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO of Natural Resources and Director at Adani Enterprises, highlighted the broader vision: “This hydrogen truck initiative is part of our mission to decarbonize mining. We’re building model mines with low environmental impact using technologies like autonomous dozers, solar power, digital monitoring, and even tree transplanters.”

The project is a joint effort between Adani Natural Resources (ANR) and Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL). While ANR leads mining operations, ANIL manufactures the hydrogen fuel cells and also operates in green hydrogen, wind turbines, solar panels, and battery systems.