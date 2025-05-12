Adani Power to Supply 1,500 MW to Uttar Pradesh from New $2 Billion Greenfield Plant

Adani Power Ltd., India’s largest private thermal power generator, has bagged a major contract to supply 1,500 MW of electricity to Uttar Pradesh at a competitive tariff of ₹5.383 per unit. The power will come from a new 2x800 MW (1,500 MW net) ultra-supercritical greenfield thermal power plant to be developed in the state under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.

This follows a tightly contested bidding process, and the Letter of Award (LoA) was issued after the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet gave its approval earlier this month. The company will now sign a long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL).

Adani Power’s CEO, Mr. S.B. Khyalia, said the company will invest approximately $2 billion in setting up the plant and associated infrastructure. "We are happy to have won the competitive bid to supply 1,500 MW to Uttar Pradesh. This project will help meet the state's fast-growing power demand and will be built as a modern, low-emission, ultra-supercritical facility," he said. Power supply is expected to commence by FY30.

The upcoming plant is expected to create 8,000–9,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and around 2,000 jobs during operations. The move aligns with Uttar Pradesh’s projections of an 11,000 MW rise in thermal power demand by FY34, driven by rapid industrialization, urban growth, and infrastructure expansion.

This marks Adani Power’s second big win in less than a year. In September 2024, the company secured a composite Letter of Intent for 6,600 MW — including 1,600 MW thermal and 5,000 MW solar — from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL), which has since been formalized into a PSA.