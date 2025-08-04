Adani Group Refutes Reports Of Battery Manufacturing Tie-Up With Chinese Firms BYD, Welion

The denial comes in response to a newswire report published on August 4, 2025, which claimed that the Indian conglomerate was in talks with the two companies to collaborate on battery production initiatives in India.



In a statement issued during Monday, an Adani Group spokesperson said, “We categorically deny Bloomberg's report on 4 August 2025 suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology. This report is baseless, inaccurate and misleading.”



The spokesperson further clarified that the Group is “not exploring any form of collaboration with BYD for battery manufacturing in India.” On Beijing Welion, the statement was equally unequivocal: “We are not engaged in any discussions with Beijing Welion New Energy Technology for a partnership of any kind.”



The Gautam Adani-led Group, one of India’s most prominent conglomerates with interests spanning energy, infrastructure, and logistics, has been expanding its clean energy portfolio over the last few years. In 2022, it announced plans to invest over $70 billion in renewable energy projects, including green hydrogen, solar, and wind.



Based on the earlier announcements, reports of a potential battery partnership with global EV leader BYD and Beijing Welion — known for its work in solid-state battery technologies — had created a lot of speculation. However, the Group’s categorical denial now puts an end to those speculations.