Adani Group Share Prices Skyrocket Up To 10% – What’s Fueling This Sudden Rally?

Stocks of Adani Group companies surged as much as 10% on Monday’s trading session, lifted by strong quarterly earnings, improved operational metrics, and renewed investor sentiment amid reports of high-level diplomatic efforts involving US officials during the Trump administration.



The rally across all major Adani counters underscores a turnaround in investor mood after a volatile year marked by legal probes and global scrutiny. At the heart of this surge is a mix of strong financial performance and a Bloomberg report highlighting confidential discussions aimed at resolving overseas bribery allegations.



Adani Group Share Price Rally: Price Action Snapshot

By 11:20 am, shares of several group companies had posted sharp gains:

Adani Total Gas led the rally with a 10% surge, hitting an intraday high of Rs 659

Adani Ports & SEZ climbed 6.85%, reaching Rs 1353.85.

Adani Enterprises gained 5.88%, touching Rs2436.00.

Adani Green Energy rose 5.23%, trading at Rs 952.95.

Adani Energy Solutions added 4.61%, quoting Rs 948.35.

Adani Power advanced 6.26%, trading at Rs 557.75.

Trump-Era Talks In Play

A key trigger for the upswing may be a Bloomberg report that claimed representatives of Gautam Adani and his firms have held discussions with Trump administration officials to dismiss criminal charges in a foreign bribery probe.



“The talks, which began earlier this year, intensified in recent weeks and could lead to a resolution in the coming month or so, if the pace continues,” Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.



While no official statement has been made by the Adani Group, the news appears to have positively influenced investor perception.



Adani Ports Q4 Results FY15: Net Profit Jumps 50% YoY

Apart from geopolitical developments, strong fourth-quarter earnings contributed to the rally.



Adani Ports & SEZ reported a 50% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,023 crore for the March 2025 quarter. Revenue from operations rose 23% YoY to Rs 8,488 crore, while EBITDA grew 24% YoY to Rs 5,006 crore.



Adani Enterprises Q4 Results FY25: 753% Surge in Net Profit

Flagship firm Adani Enterprises reported a staggering 753% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 3,845 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 8% YoY to Rs 26,966 crore. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.30 per share for FY25.



Adani Green Energy Q4 Results FY25: Capacity Growth, Higher CUF

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) also delivered an operationally strong quarter. According to a report by Emkay Global, the company’s EBITDA rose 31% YoY to ₹2,400 crore in Q4 FY25.

“The jump was led by a 30% YoY uptick in operational capacity and improved CUF, with Khavda achieving 32% in Q4. Power sales rose 44%, while the merchant and infirm segment now makes up 33%,” Emkay noted.



AGEL’s net debt rose 37% YoY to Rs 72,900 crore due to a capital expenditure of ₹24,800 crore in FY25. Despite delays caused by rains in the Khavda project, the company has guided for 5GW capacity addition in FY26.







