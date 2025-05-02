Adani’s Vizhinjam Port Inaugurated: India’s First Automated Megaport To Cut Export Costs By 40%

The idea of a deep-sea port at Vizhinjam was conceived in 1991 but languished for decades due to legal, financial, and environmental hurdles. In 2015, the Kerala government signed a landmark agreement with Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd under a Public-Private Partnership model, marking a turning point in India's maritime infrastructure.



After failed bids in 1995, 2004, 2008, and 2010, Adani Ports emerged as the sole bidder and was granted a 40-year concession to build, operate, and transfer the port—with a possible 20-year extension.



Overcoming Storms—Literally and Logistically

The project faced major challenges. Cyclone Ockhi in 2017 damaged construction, especially the breakwater. Shortages of limestone and local protests over coastal erosion fears slowed progress. The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted supply chains. Despite the odds, Adani Group stayed committed, investing over Rs 4,500 crore in collaboration with both central and state governments.



Strategic Marvel at Sea

Trial operations began in July 2024 with the arrival of mothership San Fernando, followed by ultra-large vessels MSC Claude Girarde and MSC Türkiye. The port has handled over 280 vessels and 6 lakh TEUs so far.



Vizhinjam’s biggest strength lies in its natural 18-meter draft, allowing it to host next-gen container ships without the need for capital dredging. The port is equipped with AI-based vessel traffic management and India’s tallest ship-to-shore cranes.



Located just 10 nautical miles off the international east–west shipping corridor, Vizhinjam is positioned to reduce India’s reliance on transshipment hubs like Colombo, Dubai, and Singapore.