Adani International School Partners With ISSO To Boost Sports Education In International Schools

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) has announced a collaboration with Adani International School to strengthen India’s sports education framework for globally aligned schools.

As part of the partnership, Mrs. Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, has joined the ISSO Advisory Board to contribute to the organisation’s vision and long-term goals.

Founded in 2017, ISSO is the country’s only dedicated sports body for international curriculum schools affiliated with boards such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge, Edexcel and the US-based National School Boards Association (NSBA).

The organisation works with over 430 schools, covers 22 sports disciplines, and conducts more than 300 tournaments annually, impacting over 22,000 students.

Through this collaboration, Adani International School aims to support ISSO in scaling up sporting infrastructure, improving athlete training, and promoting participation in global sporting events. The school’s focus on combining academic excellence with physical education aligns with ISSO’s mission to nurture well-rounded student-athletes.

“We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Namrata Adani and the Adani Group as part of our shared vision for youth empowerment through sports,” said Ms. Aakanksha Thapak, Director of ISSO.

She added that ISSO has created a structured pathway for international school students to progress from grassroots to national and international sporting levels, and the collaboration will further strengthen this ecosystem.

Mrs. Namrata Adani said, “Through this collaboration, we aim to create inclusive, future-ready institutions where students are empowered to pursue excellence both in the classroom and on the sports field.

It is an honour to support ISSO in establishing a structured, globally benchmarked sports culture for international schools in India.”

ISSO works with national and international sports bodies such as the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF).

Its specialised wing, the International Board School Sports Organisation (IBSO), has helped students compete in events like the SGFI Nationals, Khelo India Games, Subroto Cup, and ISF World Championships.

The new partnership will also focus on professional and transparent competition management, along with student-athlete profiling to aid global university admissions.