Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 Results: FMCG Firm Revenue Climbs 24% To Rs 8,900 Crore—Ghee, Biscuits & Mustard Oil Lead Charge

Patanjali Foods Limited (PFL) has reported a 24% year-on-year growth in revenue from operations to Rs 8,899.70 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 7,177.17 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s gross profit rose 23.81% to Rs 1,259.19 crore, with a gross profit margin of 14.13%. Net profit (PAT) for the quarter stood at Rs 180.39 crore, translating into a PAT margin of 2.02%.

The company’s performance came despite a challenging operating environment marked by subdued urban demand, high competition from regional and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and continued government welfare schemes offering free food items.

During the quarter, inflation eased to 2.1% in June, the lowest in three years, while rural demand remained stable and outpaced urban demand. Government measures, including halving the basic customs duty on crude palm, sunflower, and soybean oils effective May 31, 2025, impacted edible oil pricing and demand.

Segment Performance

Edible Oils: The segment generated Rs 6,685.86 crore in revenue, up 25.34% YoY, with branded oils contributing 72%. Mustard and sunflower oil saw strong growth. Segment EBITDA was Rs 119.10 crore with a margin of 1.78%.

Food & Other FMCG: Revenue stood at Rs 1,660.67 crore, contributing 18.46% to total operations. While biscuits recorded Rs 451.40 crore in sales (8.24% YoY growth), the “Doodh” brand crossed Rs 304 crore in Q1FY26, up 15% YoY. Ghee sales rose 23% to Rs 256.98 crore. Nutraceuticals grew 37.6% YoY to Rs 17.31 crore.

Home & Personal Care: Revenue was Rs 639.02 crore, anchored by the Dant Kanti oral care range. EBITDA for the segment stood at Rs 119.50 crore.

Wind Turbine Power Generation: Revenue came in at Rs 11.87 crore, aided by higher generation.

Market Trends & Initiatives

The quarter saw a shift in consumption towards smaller packs and value pricing, particularly in urban areas. PFL launched loyalty programmes, strengthened modern trade, e-commerce, and quick commerce channels, and expanded rural reach through initiatives such as the Grameen Vitrak and Grameen Arogya Kendras.

Exports for the quarter stood at Rs 39.34 crore, with products shipped to 27 countries.