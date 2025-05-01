Adani Ports Dividend 2025: Gautam Adani-Led APSEZ Announces 350% Dividend - Check Record Date

Adani Ports and SEZ has announced a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, according to a regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.

The proposed dividend, which represents 350% of the face value of Rs 2 per fully paid-up equity share, is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In line with SEBI ’s Listing Regulations, the company has fixed Friday, June 13, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the dividend.

If approved at the AGM, the dividend will mark a continued commitment by the Adani Group flagship to reward its shareholders amid ongoing expansion and sectoral growth.