Adani Ports Q4 Earnings Preview: Focus On Results, Dividend And Crucial Rs 1160 Support

Adani Ports Q4 Earnings Preview: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India’s largest private port operator, is all set to declare its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025.

According to a report by Emkay Global, Adani Ports stock is showing a sideways to negative trend, with technical support pegged at Rs 1160. A breach below ₹1245 may further strengthen bearish sentiment.



“Stock is in sideways to negative trend. Sustainability below ₹1245 will favor bears. Immediate support at ₹1160,” Emkay stated in its analysis.



The brokerage also highlighted significant short covering since the beginning of the expiry, noting that open interest (OI) is down 9.8% while price has increased by 2.8%. At $316 million, OI is currently below its 1-year mean by 1.51 standard deviations, suggesting a cooling-off phase in positioning ahead of earnings.



Derivative Cues Ahead of Earnings

In the derivatives space, the maximum call and put OI is at the Rs 1300 and Rs 1200 strikes, respectively. Notably, there has been call addition at the ₹1240 strike (282 lots) and put addition at the RS 1160 strike (86 lots), indicating guarded optimism with downside hedging in place.



Volatility Still Affordable

Emkay also noted that the 1-month volatility spread vis-à-vis Nifty is slightly cheap when compared to historical averages. The implied volatility (IV) stands at 18.5% compared to a 20% IV average one day prior to results.

Adani Ports Q4 Results 2025 Date And Time

As per an exchange filing, the Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to consider and approve the audited financial results and recommend a dividend, if any, for FY24-25.

