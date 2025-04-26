Adani Ports Q4 Results 2025 Date And Time: Check Gautam Adani-led company Earnings Announcement Schedule

Adani Ports Q4 Results 2025 Date And Time: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's largest private port operator is set to announce its financial performance for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The announced the date and time for the announcement as on 1st May 2025.

"we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 1, 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,

2025 and to consider and recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25" as per exchange filing.

“Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window Closure Period will end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 1, 2025” the filing added.



Adani Ports: Financial Highlights

Net Profit: ₹2,040 crore, marking a 76% increase year-on-year from ₹1,158 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue: ₹6,897 crore, up 19% from ₹5,797 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA: ₹3,924 crore, reflecting a 64.5% year-on-year growth.



Adani Ports: Operational Performance

APSEZ handled a record 420 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in FY24, a 24% increase compared to the previous year. This performance is three times the national cargo growth rate.

Adani Port: Dividend Announcement

The board is also set to announce its dividend along with Q4 results on 1 May 2025.The company declared a dividend of ₹6 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Adani Port: Conference Call