Adani Ports Share Price Today: Gautam Adani's Stock Up By Over 7% - What's The Reason Behind the Surge?

The shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd rose more than 7% in today's trading session driven by Q4 results and the conglomerate's ongoing talks with Trump-era officials.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Share Price Today

The shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 7.06% or Rs 89.50 to Rs 1,356.55 apiece at 1:18 pm, during today's trading session as compared to its previous close of Rs 1,267.05 apiece.

Are Adani And Trump Talking?

According to a Bloomberg report, the representatives of Gautam Adani and his firms have held discussions with the officials of the Trump administration to dismiss criminal charges in a foreign bribery probe.

"The talks, which began earlier this year, intensified in recent weeks and could lead to a resolution in the coming month or so, if the pace continues," Bloomberg wrote in the report, citing unnamed sources.

Adani Ports Q4 Results FY25

Other than geopolitical developments aiding the stock price, strong fourth-quarter earnings also contributed to the rally.

The company observed a 50% YoY jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,023 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25. The firm's revenue from operations increased 23% YoY to Rs 8,488 crore, while its EBITDA grew 24% YoY to Rs 5,006 crore.

Factors such as strong earnings, upbeat guidance, and positive international headlines has led to the rising shares of all of the conglomerate's firms.

APSEZ Global Ambitions

APSEZ has taken on a key move in the form of its investment in the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The company plans to invest Rs 13,000 crore in the second phase of this deep-water port, protected to increase its cargo handling capacity from the current 1.2 million TEUs to approximately 5 million TEUs by 2028.