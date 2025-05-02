Adani Ports Share Price Today: What’s Fueling The 6% Surge In Gautam Adani’s Logistics Giant?

A day after announcing its Q4 FY25 results, shares of Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ )surged over 6% in early trading.



Today, the stock opened at 1245.00 and went a high as 1294.85, and at the time of writing this story, the stock is trading at Rs 1282.20 up by 65.20 pts or 5.36%.

Adani Ports Share Price Today

A similar trend is on the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,255 and went a high as Rs 1,295. At 11:25 am, the stock is trading at 1,280.30, up by 63.80 pts or 5.24 %.



Why the stock price is rising?

Adani Ports' share price surged following the release of its Q4 results, which showed a 50% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,023.10 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher income. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,014.77 crore, according to a regulatory filing.



Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 8,769.63 crore, up from Rs 7,199.94 crore a year earlier. Expenses also increased, reaching Rs 5,382.13 crore compared to Rs 4,450.52 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.



For the full financial year FY25, Adani Ports posted a net profit of ₹11,061.26 crore, a significant rise from Rs 8,103.99 crore in FY24.



Read More

Adani Ports Dividend 2025: Gautam Adani-Led APSEZ Announces 350% Dividend - Check Record Date



Adani Ports Dividend 2025

Alongside the Q4 results, the company also announced a dividend of 350%.



“The Board has recommended a Dividend Rs. 7/- (@ 350%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing AGM,” the company said in the exchange filing.





Adani Ports Share Price History