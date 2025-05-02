Adani Ports Share Price Today: What’s Fueling The 6% Surge In Gautam Adani’s Logistics Giant?

Updated May 2nd 2025, 11:52 IST
A day after announcing its Q4 FY25 results, shares of Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ )surged over 6% in early trading.
Today, the stock opened at 1245.00 and went a high as 1294.85, and at the time of writing this story, the stock is trading at Rs 1282.20 up by 65.20 pts or 5.36%.
Adani Ports Share Price Today
A similar trend is on the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,255 and went a high as Rs 1,295. At 11:25 am, the stock is trading at 1,280.30, up by 63.80 pts or 5.24 %.
Why the stock price is rising?
Adani Ports' share price surged following the release of its Q4 results, which showed a 50% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,023.10 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher income. In the same quarter last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,014.77 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income for the quarter rose to Rs 8,769.63 crore, up from Rs 7,199.94 crore a year earlier. Expenses also increased, reaching Rs 5,382.13 crore compared to Rs 4,450.52 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.
For the full financial year FY25, Adani Ports posted a net profit of ₹11,061.26 crore, a significant rise from Rs 8,103.99 crore in FY24.
Adani Ports Dividend 2025
Alongside the Q4 results, the company also announced a dividend of 350%.
“The Board has recommended a Dividend Rs. 7/- (@ 350%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing AGM,” the company said in the exchange filing.
Adani Ports Share Price History
Over the last 10 months, the stock has surged by 302.08%, marking a significant upward trend. Looking at a broader horizon, it has gained 340.04% over the past five years and 87.42% over the last two years. However, in the past year, the stock experienced a slight decline of 4.63%. More recently, it showed signs of recovery, rising by 6.72% in the past month and 7.12% in just the last week.
