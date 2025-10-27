Adani Ports Steers India’s Blue Economy Vision At India Maritime Week 2025

As India charts its course toward becoming a maritime powerhouse, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) is steering key developments at India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, held in Mumbai from October 27–31. The event, organised by the Indian Ports Association (IPA) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, brings together over one lakh delegates, 500 exhibitors, and representatives from more than 100 nations to discuss the future of global maritime trade.



At the centre of this convergence, APSEZ, India’s largest private port operator, is showcasing how indigenous innovation, technology, and inclusivity are driving the nation’s “Blue Economy” agenda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected attendance on October 29, alongside the Global Maritime CEO Forum, underscores India’s growing ambition to lead the maritime world.

MoUs to Boost Indigenous Capacity and Green Infrastructure

One of APSEZ’s main focuses at IMW 2025 is the signing of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening India’s marine services, port infrastructure, and dredging capabilities.

Under its Harbour Business, the company will ink long-term MoUs with:

Mumbai Port Authority (MBPA) for six ASTDS tugs (seven-year charter) and one Green Tug under the Green Tug Transition Programme (GTTP) for 15 years.



VO Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) for two harbour tugs on a seven-year charter.



Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) for a 60 TBP Escort Tug Vessel (ETV).

Advertisement



Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) for constructing 12 tugboats under the Make-in-India programme, to be signed in the presence of PM Modi.



In the dredging segment, APSEZ will announce plans to build a self-propelled grab dredger, marking another step in domestic shipbuilding. It will also formalise MoUs for development at Vadhvan, Haldia, Dighi, and Vizhinjam LNG bunkering, reflecting a focus on sustainable capacity expansion.



Technology and Inclusion Drive the Maritime Transformation

At its pavilion, APSEZ is exhibiting India’s first indigenously designed Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) simulator, developed by ARI Simulation under the Make-in-India initiative, a milestone supporting Sagarmala’s goal of enhancing port capacity through domestic technology.



Inclusivity remains a core part of APSEZ’s strategy. At Vizhinjam Port in Kerala, India’s first transshipment hub, the company has trained and deployed the nation’s first women quay crane operators, highlighting a shift toward gender equity in maritime operations.



The company’s Zero Touch Multi-Modal Logistics Platform integrates ports, rail, and road logistics using AI-driven predictive analytics — a move aimed at reducing logistics costs and improving trade efficiency.

Advertisement

Building Skills for a Sustainable Future

Through its Adani Skills & Education (ASE) initiative, APSEZ has trained over 8,000 youth in ports and logistics, with 100% placement success. Its Karma Shiksha programme, India’s first NCVET-accredited diploma in Ports & Logistics, combines classroom instruction with hands-on experience. Over 53,000 workers across the APSEZ network have undergone safety training, while 7,000 youth and women have been upskilled at Adani Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.