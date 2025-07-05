Adani Ports Unveils World’s First Steel Slag Road Inside a Private Port

In a major boost for sustainable infrastructure and circular economy initiatives, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has inaugurated the world’s first steel slag road constructed inside any private port, marking a significant global milestone.

Located at Hazira Port in Gujarat, the newly built 1.1-kilometre road connects the Multi-Purpose Berth (MPB-1) to the coal yard. Unlike conventional roads, this project uses processed steel slag aggregates—a by-product of steel manufacturing—to create a durable, high-performance roadway. Adani officials described it as a breakthrough example of repurposing industrial waste into long-lasting infrastructure.

The innovative road was developed as part of Phase-II of the Bulk & General Cargo Terminal (BGCT) expansion at Hazira, in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) and India’s Union Ministry of Science & Technology.

CSIR-CRRI designed the road’s flexible pavement structure to enhance load-bearing capacity and extend lifespan while reducing construction costs and environmental impact. The approach aligns with India’s Waste to Wealth mission, showcasing how scientific innovation can support sustainable development.

The road was formally inaugurated by Dr Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member (Science & Technology), NITI Aayog. He was joined by Dr N. Kalaiselvi, Director-General of CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, and Dr Manoranjan Parida, Director, CSIR-CRRI & President of the Indian Roads Congress. Also present at the event were Satish Pandey, Senior Principal Scientist and inventor of the steel slag road technology, Anand Marathe, COO of Adani Hazira Port Ltd., and other dignitaries and scientists.

This achievement marks India’s third steel slag road overall but is the first ever constructed inside a port anywhere in the world, placing India and APSEZ at the forefront of sustainable maritime infrastructure development.