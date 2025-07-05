Earn Rs 1.25 Lakh Daily Or Turn Rs 21,000 Into Rs 15 Lakh? Know Truth Behind Viral Videos Of PM Modi & FM Sitharaman

Videos are circulating on social media claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are promoting investment schemes that promise huge returns. | Image: Twitter

Scammers are now using AI-generated fake videos of top Indian leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lure people into fraudulent investment schemes promising unrealistic profits.

In one such video widely shared on social media, PM Modi appears to endorse an investment platform that claims you can earn Rs 1.25 lakh every day by investing just Rs 21,000.

Another video shows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman supposedly promoting a scheme in partnership with former Infosys CEO N.R. Narayana Murthy, claiming that the same Rs 21,000 can turn into Rs 15 lakh a month.

But government fact-checkers have confirmed that both videos are fake and digitally manipulated. The PIB Fact Check team clearly stated that no such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, or the Government of India.

Officials have warned people not to trust or share these videos, describing them as examples of how deepfakes are being used to cheat citizens. These scams are happening at a time when India is seeing a surge in cyber fraud.

How to Remain Safe?

Always Verify Before You Invest: If you see a scheme promising huge returns (like turning ₹21,000 into lakhs), check official government websites or trusted news outlets to confirm it’s real.

Never Share OTPs or Passwords: Scammers often pretend to be bank officials and ask for your OTP or PIN. No bank or government agency will ever ask for this information.

Check the Website and Links Carefully: Fake websites may look convincing. Look for spelling errors, unusual web addresses, or lack of HTTPS encryption (the little lock symbol).

Don’t Trust Unverified Videos or Messages: Deepfake videos and edited screenshots can be used to impersonate leaders. Cross-check with official social media handles or PIB Fact Check before believing them.

Use Strong Passwords and Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Protect your bank apps, email, and payment wallets with strong passwords and enable 2FA wherever possible. This makes it much harder for criminals to hack your accounts.

Cyber Frauds In India

According to government data, high-value cybercrime cases jumped more than four times in the last financial year, with people losing over Rs 1,770 crore ($20 million). The number of fraud cases involving amounts over Rs 1 lakh rose sharply from 6,699 in 2023 to over 29,000 in 2024.

Experts say affordable internet and the popularity of digital payments have made it easier for fraudsters to target people, especially those with low awareness of online risks. The government and banks have launched campaigns and used celebrities to spread awareness about these dangers.