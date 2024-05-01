Updated May 1st, 2024 at 21:30 IST
Adani Power Q4 net profit falls 48% YoY to Rs 2,737 crore, revenue up 30%
Adani Power Ltd on Wednesday reported a 47.78 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,737.24 crore.
Decline due to increased expense: Adani Power on Wednesday reported 48 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,737 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2024. The power company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,243 crore in the year-ago period.
Its net profit was Rs 5,242.48 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2022-23, the company said in an exchange filing. During the fourth quarter, the company's total income was Rs 13,881.52 crore against Rs 10,795.32 crore a year ago.
(With PTI inputs)
Published May 1st, 2024 at 21:30 IST