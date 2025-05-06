Entrepreneur Or Criminal: Who Is Dubai-Based Balvinder Singh Sahni Arrested In-Lieu Of Money Laundering?

Balvinder Singh Sahni or 'Abu Sabah', the Dubai-based Indian businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison by Dubai's Fourth Criminal Court on charges of money laundering, a report by the Gulf News said.

According to the report, Dubai's court has also imposed a fine of AED 500,000 or approximately Rs 1.14 crore and ordered the confiscation of AED 150 million which translates to nearly Rs 344 crore linked to the crime.

Sahni will be deported from the UAE after completing his prison term.

Who Is Balvinder Singh Sahni?

Balvinder Singh Sahni is a businessman and part of Dubai's business elites. He is also the founder of a real-estate as well as property management company called RSG Group. The firm operates in the UAE, India, as well as the US, and other countries.

Sahni, made the headlines in 2016, when he had purchased the car number 'D5' for AED 33 million which was nearly $9 million at the time. This was one of the most expensive car plates ever sold.

He is known for his fancy lifestyle, and used to frequently appear in the news for his luxury cars, expensive real estate investments, as well as charity events.

Sahni's Associations

In a case involving Bur Dubai Police Station, which was later transferred to the Public Prosecution on December 18, 2024.

As per the report, the first court hearing in the case took place on January 9, 2025. It was revealed that Sahni, along with 32 other people was involved in a large-scale money laundering operation in the country.

This group ran a criminal network using shell companies, fake partnerships, and forged invoices to move money illegally, as per court documents. These activities were not just limited to the UAE but also involved international financial transactions.

They used complicated techniques to mislead the illegal origin of their funds. The authorities have seized their electronic devices, documents, mobile phones, and financial data as part of the investigations.