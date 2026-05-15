Shares of the Adani Group conglomerate surged in early trade on Friday, May 15, 2026, as the legal overhang that had haunted the group for over a year finally began to dissolve.

Investors went on a buying spree following reports from Reuters, The New York Times, and Bloomberg that the US Department of Justice is likely to drop criminal fraud and bribery charges against Chairman Gautam Adani as early as this week.

Adani Stocks

Flagship firm Adani Enterprises (ADEL) opened with a strong gap-up, hitting a peak of ₹2,803.10, a gain of 3.5%.

Other group stocks showed similar dominance:

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Adani Ports (ADANIPORTS): Rallied 2.5% to hit a record high of ₹1,823.90.

Adani Power: Jumped 3.2% to touch ₹229 on massive volumes.

Adani Green Energy: Gained nearly 3% to reach ₹1,457, its best level since late 2024.

Gautam Adani’s personal net worth has reportedly rebounded to $109 billion, therefore, cementing his position as Asia’s wealthiest individual once again.

Why Is the US Dropping Charges?

This follows intervention by Adani’s new legal counsel, Robert J. Giuffra Jr. During a 100-slide presentation at the DOJ in Washington, the defense argued two major points. The defense contended that US prosecutors lacked authority because the alleged conduct took place entirely in India and the securities involved were not listed on US exchanges.

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The team also argued that there was no credible evidence linking Gautam Adani directly to the alleged $250 million bribery scheme.

SEC Deal

The resolution is reinforced by significant financial and strategic commitments: