Adani Skills & Education Launches Karma Shiksha Work-Study Program

Ahmedabad, August 29, 2025: Adani Skills & Education (ASE), the skill development arm of the Adani Group, has launched a new work-study program called Karma Shiksha.

The program is recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET) under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

Karma Shiksha aims to provide Class 10 and 12 pass students, as well as ITI graduates, with industry-integrated diploma courses. The two-year program combines classroom learning with hands-on experience in sectors such as ports, power, green energy, solar manufacturing, and logistics.

The initiative is designed to help students earn while they learn. Participants will receive stipends during the program, along with exposure to multiple industries. The diploma is nationally recognised and also allows lateral entry into degree programs, giving students options for both employment and higher studies.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said Karma Shiksha will help young people gain practical skills that will open opportunities for long-term careers. “This program will empower youth with education as well as employability, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to India’s growth,” he said.

Robin Bhowmik, CEO of Adani Skills & Education, added that the program focuses on ensuring every skill leads to employment. “By combining academics with workplace learning, we are creating a strong pool of industry-ready professionals,” he said.