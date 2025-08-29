'Make In India, Make For World': PM Modi Invites Japanese Companies To India As Both Nations Script Golden Decade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. | Image: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, laying out a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation over the next decade.

The two leaders witnessed the exchange of several agreements across key sectors, including energy, digital technology, economic security, and sustainable development.

A Golden Chapter in Bilateral Ties

Addressing a joint press conference in Tokyo, Prime Minister Modi said the talks with his Japanese counterpart were both “productive and purposeful.”

He noted that India and Japan, as two large economies and vibrant democracies, have a shared responsibility to work together not only for their mutual prosperity but also for global peace and stability.

“Today, we have laid the foundation for a new and golden chapter in our special strategic and global partnership,” PM Modi said.

“At the core of our vision lie investment, innovation, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges. We have drawn up a roadmap for the next decade.”

Investment and Technology at the Core

One of the key highlights of the discussions was Japan’s commitment to mobilise an investment of 10 trillion yen in India over the next 10 years.

According to PM Modi, this initiative will focus on enhancing linkages between small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups in both countries, fostering greater innovation and entrepreneurship.

On technology cooperation, PM Modi stressed that digital partnership and artificial intelligence would be at the forefront. “Cooperation in high technology sectors is a priority for both of us.

Digital Partnership 2.0 and the AI Cooperation Initiative will play a crucial role. We will also focus on semiconductors and rare earth minerals as strategic areas of cooperation,” he said.

Expanding the Green Partnership

The two countries also advanced their collaboration in clean energy. PM Modi highlighted the success of the joint crediting mechanism in the energy sector, calling it a “major achievement” and proof that the green partnership between India and Japan is as robust as their economic relationship.

New initiatives were also announced in sustainable fuels and battery supply chains, alongside the launch of an Economic Security Cooperation Initiative.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba welcomed PM Modi warmly, recalling his earlier visit to India, including a stop in Varanasi. He underlined the importance of deepening cooperation amid evolving global challenges.

“India and Japan share fundamental values. As we face growing international uncertainties, our two nations must work together to promote peace and stability,” Ishiba said.

He emphasised that the partnership was not only about economic growth but also about shaping a secure and sustainable global order.

Shared Vision for Global Peace and Stability

Reaffirming this view, PM Modi stated that “strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world.”

He also urged Japanese companies at the India-Japan Business Forum to embrace the vision of “Make in India, Make for the World,” further strengthening industrial ties between the two countries.

During his visit, Modi also met former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, exchanging views on strengthening bilateral relations.