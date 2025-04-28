Adani Total Gas Q4 Results 2025: Adani Group Stock Reports 15% Revenue Rise; 13% Increase In CNG & PNG Volumes - Details

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), an Adani Group company, has announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and fiscal year (FY25), ending March 31, 2025. | Image: Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), an Adani Group company, has announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and fiscal year (FY25), ending March 31, 2025.

The company reported strong growth across its core business segments, including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Piped Natural Gas (PNG), and its expanding e-mobility and biomass operations.

Adani Total Gas Network

In Q4FY25, ATGL expanded its CNG network to 647 stations, adding 42 new stations. The number of homes connected to its PNG network increased to 9.63 lakh, with over 40,000 new households joining in Q4 alone.

Additionally, the company grew its industrial and commercial connections by 386, bringing the total to 9,299.

Overall, the combined volume of CNG and PNG saw a 13% increase year-on-year (YoY), reaching 263 million standard cubic meters (MMSCM), reflecting the company’s continued expansion in the domestic energy market.

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility

In the e-mobility sector, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) has made significant strides by installing 3,401 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across 26 states and union territories. Of these, 2,338 charging points have already been energised and are operational.

ATEL has also emerged as the leading airport charge point operator in India, with over 100 charging points at 21 airports.

In addition, ATGL’s biomass division, Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATBL), has achieved progress with its Barsana plant, increasing biogas production to 6.9 tons per day (TPD) in Phase-1, with plans to ramp up to 9-10 TPD in the coming year.

ATBL also launched "Harit Amrit," a brand for selling organic manure.

Adani Total Gas Q4FY25 Highlights

On the financial front, ATGL reported a 15% increase in revenue from operations for Q4FY25, reaching Rs 1,448 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 274 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 149 crore on a standalone basis.

For FY25, the company saw a 12% increase in revenue, totalling Rs 5,398 crore. EBITDA rose by 1% to Rs 1,167 crore, while PAT declined slightly by 1%, reaching Rs 648 crore on a standalone basis. The consolidated PAT for FY25 stood at Rs 654 crore.

Despite challenges related to the reduction in the allocation of APM (Administered Price Mechanism) gas for CNG, ATGL successfully managed the increased gas costs by sourcing more expensive New Well Gas (NWG), ensuring continued volume growth and stable EBITDA.

This approach allowed the company to pass on some of the cost increases while maintaining robust growth in its core business.