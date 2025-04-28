Shriram Finance Share Price Today: Stock Drops Nearly 10% After Mixed Q4 Results; Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Shriram Finance witnessed a sharp sell-off of over 10% in Monday's trading session after announcing its Q4FY25 results.

Despite posting a healthy 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,139 crore, concerns over rising credit costs and a fall in net interest margins (NIM) weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Shriram Finance Share Price Today

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened at Rs 629.95 and slipped to an intraday low of Rs 596.10. As of 1:22 PM, it was trading at Rs 624.95, down 4.68% or 30.70.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Shriram Finance opened at Rs 622.70 and touched a low of Rs 596.15, before trading at Rs 624.90, lower by 4.62% or 30.30 around 1:25 PM.



Shriram Finance Q4 FY25 Results

Shriram Finance reported net interest income (NII) growth of 13% YoY to Rs 6,051 crore, up from Rs 5,336 crore a year earlier. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 11,460 crore, compared to Rs 9,498 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue from operations surged 21% YoY to Rs 11,454 crore, while fee and commission income more than doubled to Rs 331 crore.



Profit before tax rose to Rs 12,606 crore, partly boosted by a one-time gain of Rs 1,657 crore from the sale of its stake in Shriram Housing Finance (now Truhome Finance).



Read More

Shriram Housing Share Price Target: Emkay Sets Rs 750 for March 2026 After Q4FY25 Review





Shriram Finance Share Price Target

Brokerage house Emkay Global said that Shriram Finance’s Q4FY25 results were mixed. In its report, Emkay noted, "Credit cost was elevated causing a PBT miss, which was offset by a lower tax rate that led to in-line PAT."

