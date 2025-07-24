Adani University Kicks Off Navdiksha 2025, Emphasises AI, Sustainability, and Nation-Building



Adani University formally welcomed its latest batch of students with the inauguration of Navdiksha 2025, the academic induction programme for its flagship integrated B.Tech + MBA/M.Tech courses.

The event underscored the university’s vision to mould future-ready professionals equipped to lead in a world shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability, and infrastructure transformation.



Designed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Adani University’s integrated programmes promote interdisciplinary learning, scientific rigour, and applied leadership across high-impact sectors such as technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Global thinkers, national vision

The day-long programme featured keynote addresses from global business advisor and Harvard alumnus Dr Ram Charan, and Adani Group CTO Mr Sudipta Bhattacharya, who brought international perspective and industry insight to the inaugural ceremony.



Dr. Ram Charan, drawing on six decades of global experience, urged students to introspect and find purpose in their learning journey. “Find your God-given talent, follow it with commitment, and never stop learning,” he said. He described university life as a laboratory for self-discovery and joy.



Sudipta Bhattacharya contextualised the present AI wave as a historic turning point: “This is the first industrial revolution that challenges human cognition,” he said. Encouraging students to innovate boldly, he added, “Machines can now think. But only humans can believe, collaborate, and create with purpose.” He also pointed to the Adani Group’s $90 billion investment plan as a signal of massive opportunity for professionals trained in cutting-edge technologies.

Science, strategy, and student impact