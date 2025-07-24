Adani University Kicks Off Navdiksha 2025, Emphasises AI, Sustainability, and Nation-Building

Updated 24 July 2025 at 16:28 IST
Adani University formally welcomed its latest batch of students with the inauguration of Navdiksha 2025, the academic induction programme for its flagship integrated B.Tech + MBA/M.Tech courses.
The event underscored the university’s vision to mould future-ready professionals equipped to lead in a world shaped by Artificial Intelligence (AI), sustainability, and infrastructure transformation.
Designed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Adani University’s integrated programmes promote interdisciplinary learning, scientific rigour, and applied leadership across high-impact sectors such as technology, energy, and infrastructure.
The day-long programme featured keynote addresses from global business advisor and Harvard alumnus Dr Ram Charan, and Adani Group CTO Mr Sudipta Bhattacharya, who brought international perspective and industry insight to the inaugural ceremony.
Dr. Ram Charan, drawing on six decades of global experience, urged students to introspect and find purpose in their learning journey. “Find your God-given talent, follow it with commitment, and never stop learning,” he said. He described university life as a laboratory for self-discovery and joy.
Sudipta Bhattacharya contextualised the present AI wave as a historic turning point: “This is the first industrial revolution that challenges human cognition,” he said. Encouraging students to innovate boldly, he added, “Machines can now think. But only humans can believe, collaborate, and create with purpose.” He also pointed to the Adani Group’s $90 billion investment plan as a signal of massive opportunity for professionals trained in cutting-edge technologies.
The ceremony was opened by Prof Sunil Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Sciences, who emphasised the renewed importance of core sciences like physics, chemistry, and mathematics in an era of “physical AI.” Citing a global advisory from Beijing-based NBDS CEO Jansen Wong, Prof Jha advised students to move beyond coding and embrace foundational sciences to thrive in AI-integrated industries.
Dr Ravi P. Singh, Provost of Adani University, extended a warm welcome to students from across the country. “Whether your passion lies in computer science, sustainability, or energy systems, you're entering at the right time,” he said. Calling on students to become original thinkers, he urged them to "create their own queues instead of following someone else's."
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Amishkumar Vyas, Registrar of the university, who acknowledged the energy and potential of the incoming class. “What you bring to this institution today will shape not just your future, but that of the nation,” he remarked.
