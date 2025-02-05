Adani family pledges support for newly married Divyang women

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the wedding of Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrialist Gautam Adani, the Adani family has announced ‘Mangal Seva’, a program to support newly married women with disabilities.

To begin with, every year, 500 such women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each.

At his home, just two days before his own wedding, Jeet Adani met 21 newly married divyang women and their husbands to launch this initiative. Jeet is set to tie the knot with Diva Shah on Friday in Ahmedabad.

In line with his social philosophy ‘Service is meditation, Service is prayer, and Service is God’, Gautam Adani took to X to express his joy that his son Jeet and daughter-in-law Diva are starting the first chapter of their journey with a virtuous resolution.

He said that Jeet and Diva have pledged to ‘Mangal Seva’ by providing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to 500 newly married women with disabilities. He added that through this sacred initiative, the lives of many disabled daughters and their families will be uplifted with happiness and dignity.

He blessed Jeet and Diva to continue moving forward on this path of service.

Currently, Jeet Adani is the Director of Adani Airport Holdings—India’s largest airport infrastructure company with eight airports in its management and development portfolio. Apart from the airports business, he oversees the Adani Group’s defence, petrochemicals, and copper businesses.

He is also in charge of the group’s digital transformation. Inspired by Priti Adani, his mother, who evolved the Adani Foundation from a small rural project in Mundra, Gujarat, into a global force for change, Jeet is keenly interested in philanthropic initiatives, with a focus on supporting people with disabilities.

Jeet Adani joined the Adani Group in 2019 after attending the University of Pennsylvania—School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

He started his career in the Group CFO’s office, studying Capital Markets, Risk and Governance Policy and Strategic Finance. This role involved working with all the listed verticals of the Adani Group.

In June 2020, Jeet took over as Director of Adani Airport Holdings. He has catalysed various collaborations, facilitated by the Foundation, with a focus on supporting people with disabilities.

Over the past decade, the Adani Foundation has been instrumental in improving the lives of differently abled individuals through a variety of initiatives, including education, skill development programs, livelihood opportunities, and the provision of assistive tools under its flagship project, Swavalamban.

Jeet is a passionate advocate for this cause, driving its vision forward.

On the International Day of People with Disabilities in 2024, Jeet facilitated a collaborative effort between the Adani Foundation and the Gujarat Government’s Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

This partnership led to the distribution of over 1,150 technical kits to differently abled students across the state’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).Jeet has also been a driving force behind the Adani Foundation’s collaboration with the Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation.

At the Adani Group’s Mumbai and Lucknow airports, Mitti Cafes provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, celebrating diversity and inclusion. In 2023, he launched the Adani Group’s GreenX Talks, where resilient individuals with disabilities shared their inspiring life stories of overcoming numerous challenges through determination and strength.

Jeet Adani is based in Ahmedabad home to the headquarters of the Adani Group, a diversified multinational conglomerate founded and led by his father Gautam Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur.