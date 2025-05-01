Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, has announced changes at the senior management level along with its fourth-quarter financial year 2024-25.



As part of this leadership rejig, the company has appointed Ashwin Singh as Secretarial Auditor, Shobhit Dwevedi as the Internal Auditor, Sunipa Roy as the Head of Copper Business, and Vikram Tandon as Group HR.



About the New Appointments

Ashwin Singh was appointed as the secretarial auditor on the audit committee's recommendation, which the shareholders approved at the company's ensuing AGM. Singh was a practicing company secretary. He will now conduct secretarial audits from FY 25-26 to FY 29-30, i.e., five consecutive years.



Shobhit Dwewedi was appointed the company's new internal auditor on the audit committee's recommendation and with the shareholders ' approval. This appointment was due to the organisation's restructuring policy. Shobhi Dwevedi was appointed in place of Teja Shah.



On the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, Sunipa Roy has been appointed as the head of the copper business as she ceases to be an SMP under a change in reporting structure.



Vikram Tondan has been newly appointed as the group HR and has ceased to be the SMP. He is under the expiry of his tenure.

Adani Group Q4 Result of FY 24-25

Adani Enterprises' Q4 results have reported a net profit surge of Rs 3,845 crore, up from Rs 451 crore in the same quarter last year. The company has reported a remarkable 754% year-over-year (YoY) surge in profit. However, the company's revenue from operations saw an 8% YoY decline, totalling Rs 26,966 crore for the quarter.