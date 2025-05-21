Addi Industries Share Price: What’s Fueling 20% Surge In This Under Rs 70 Smallcap Textile Stock?

Shares of Addi Industries Limited hit the upper circuit of 20% today, trading at Rs 67.20. The stock has seen strong momentum in recent days, and today's surge is mainly driven by news of an open offer from new potential promoters who are set to take over the company.

Addi Industries Limited is a textile company founded in 1980 and based in Delhi. It operates in the knitwear fabric and readymade garments sector. The company was established to address the growing demand for quality products and services in the Indian textile industry.

What’s Driving the Surge?

On May 20, 2025, a group of investors, including Rajat Goyal, Neha Agarwal, and Sandeep Mittal, entered into an agreement to buy a 74.27% stake in Addi Industries from its current promoters. They also announced an open offer to the public to buy an additional 25.73% of the company’s shares.

The open offer is being made at Rs 75 per share, which is 12% higher than the current market price of Rs 67. This has created positive sentiment as investors expect the stock to move closer to the offer price.

Why It Matters?

This development is important because the new group of acquirers is taking full control of the company, which usually means new strategies, possible restructuring, and business growth. The higher open offer price also gives the market confidence that the stock has more value than it was previously trading at.

In addition, the company is planning to expand its business into woven garments, which shows its intent to diversify and grow beyond its current knitwear and readymade garment segments.

Addi Industries Share Price History

Addi Industries has delivered strong returns over different time frames. In the last 3 months, the stock is up 62%. In 1 year, it has risen about 27%, and in 5 years, it has given returns of over 900%. These numbers show that it has been a high-growth stock for long-term investors.