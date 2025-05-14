Aditya Birla Capital Share Price: NBFCs Stock Soars 7.37% After Robust Q4 Results - Check Details

Aditya Birla Capital Share Price: The non-banking financial services firm Aditya Birla Capital's shares surged 7.37 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 220 on Wednesday on the backs of the firm's in-line performance and robust growth in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

This NBFC stock was up to Rs 218 in compared to previous day's close of Rs 204.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), as of 2:43 pm. In comparison, Sensex was trading in the green at 81,227.36 levels, up 79.14 points or 0.10 per cent. The company had witnessed a surge over 15 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 FY25 Results

Aditya Birla Capital posted a a standalone total income of Rs 3,879 crore in Q4 FY25, up 10 per cent compared to Rs 3,527 crore in the year-ago period. The company's standalone net interest income (NII) grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,800 crore from Rs 1,723 crore.



Meanwhile, the non-deposit on-banking financial services company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 654 crore in the quarter under review, down 44 per cent from Rs 1,182 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. In the year-ago period, the company had reported gains of Rs 566 crore on the sale of stakes in subsidiaries.

The total AUM (AMC, life insurance and health insurance) grew by 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,11,260 crore as of March 31, 2025, as per an exchange filing. The total premium (life insurance and health insurance) increased by 22 per cent (YoY) to Rs 25,579 crore in FY25, it said.

The company informed that its board approved raising of funds via issuance of debt securities like non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an aggregate amount not surpassing Rs 1,65,000 crore.

Its total income grew to Rs 12,239 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25, from Rs 10,803 crore in the year-ago period, Aditya Birla Capital said.

The board "approved the raising of funds by issuance of debt securities including NCDs from time to time, in one or more tranches, such that at any point of time the NCDs issued and outstanding does not exceed an aggregate amount as per the sub limits approved by the Board, and within the overall borrowing limits -- Rs 1,65,000 crore (from existing limits of Rs 1,35,000 crore) subject to the approval of shareholders of the company".