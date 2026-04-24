Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Shares Hit 52-Week High: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Share Price: The shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rallied as much as 4.75% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1098.90 apiece amid bullish calls from brokerage houses, and Q4 results.

Brokerage major Motilal Oswal noted, "We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,230, based on 36x FY28E core P/E."

ABSL Q4 Results

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL)’s operating revenue grew 7% year-on-year (YoY) but declined 4% QoQ to ~ Rs 4.6b (in line).

The yields on management fees for the quarter stood at 42.1bp vs. 44.9bp in 4QFY25 and 43.1bp in 3QFY26. For FY26, revenue grew 10% YoY to INR18.5b.

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The company's total opex grew 4% YoY to Rs 1.9b (in line), reflecting a cost-to-income ratio of 41.9% in 4QFY26 vs. 43.1% in 4QFY25. EBITDA grew 9% YoY but declined 8% QoQ to Rs 2.7b (5% miss), reflecting an EBITDA margin of 58.1% (vs. 56.9% in 4QFY25 and MOFSLe of 59.5%).

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ABSL‘s PAT came in at Rs1.9b, declining 18% YoY/ 31% QoQ. The 9% PAT miss was mainly led by negative other income, while core PAT came in at Rs 2.2b (+23% YoY).

For FY26, PAT grew 5% YoY to Rs 9.8b. Management highlighted that regulatory changes effective Apr’26 could have a gross impact of ~3-4bp on equity yields.

However, this impact is expected to be largely offset through recalibration of commission structures and cost optimization initiatives, thereby limiting the net impact on profitability to a marginal ~1-2bp or lower.

"We broadly retain our FY27/FY28 earnings estimates, incorporating slower AUM growth. This slower growth is expected to weigh on revenue, partly offset by stable cost structures," it noted.

Key Takeaways From Management Commentary