Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Shares Hit 52-Week High: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?
The shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rallied as much as 4.75% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1098.90 apiece amid bullish calls from brokerage houses, and Q4 results.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Share Price: The shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC rallied as much as 4.75% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1098.90 apiece amid bullish calls from brokerage houses, and Q4 results.
Brokerage major Motilal Oswal noted, "We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR1,230, based on 36x FY28E core P/E."
ABSL Q4 Results
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSL)’s operating revenue grew 7% year-on-year (YoY) but declined 4% QoQ to ~ Rs 4.6b (in line).
The yields on management fees for the quarter stood at 42.1bp vs. 44.9bp in 4QFY25 and 43.1bp in 3QFY26. For FY26, revenue grew 10% YoY to INR18.5b.
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The company's total opex grew 4% YoY to Rs 1.9b (in line), reflecting a cost-to-income ratio of 41.9% in 4QFY26 vs. 43.1% in 4QFY25. EBITDA grew 9% YoY but declined 8% QoQ to Rs 2.7b (5% miss), reflecting an EBITDA margin of 58.1% (vs. 56.9% in 4QFY25 and MOFSLe of 59.5%).
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ABSL‘s PAT came in at Rs1.9b, declining 18% YoY/ 31% QoQ. The 9% PAT miss was mainly led by negative other income, while core PAT came in at Rs 2.2b (+23% YoY).
For FY26, PAT grew 5% YoY to Rs 9.8b. Management highlighted that regulatory changes effective Apr’26 could have a gross impact of ~3-4bp on equity yields.
However, this impact is expected to be largely offset through recalibration of commission structures and cost optimization initiatives, thereby limiting the net impact on profitability to a marginal ~1-2bp or lower.
"We broadly retain our FY27/FY28 earnings estimates, incorporating slower AUM growth. This slower growth is expected to weigh on revenue, partly offset by stable cost structures," it noted.
Key Takeaways From Management Commentary
- The AMC has seen improvement in flows on a QoQ basis, supported by better product acceptance and increasing approvals from banking distribution channels.
- Key product categories driving flows include arbitrage funds (early part of the year), flexi-cap, multi-asset, multi-cap, balanced advantage, and thematic funds (Gen X), with recent traction in small and mid-cap funds.
- During the market volatility, the SIP cancellations were higher in total, but ABSL was still at a better position than the industry levels. Management emphasized strong investor education efforts to discourage SIP stoppages, reinforcing long term investing discipline.
- On the flows side, management indicated that Apr’26 has started on a more stable footing, with volatility easing and markets showing early signs of recovery, which is helping improve investor sentiment and flows.