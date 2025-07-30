Aditya Infotech IPO Day 2: Check Price Band, GMP, Subscription Status And What Investors Should Know

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech Ltd., the parent company behind CP Plus surveillance products, entered its second day of bidding on Tuesday with strong investor enthusiasm, especially from retail participants. The issue, which opened for subscription on July 29 and will close on July 31, has already seen robust demand across investor categories.

The overall issue size stands at Rs 1,300 crore, comprising a fresh issue of ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹800 crore by the promoters.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Price band

The IPO is a book-built issue with a price band set between Rs 640 and Rs 675 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 22 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, translating to a minimum investment of around Rs 14,850 for retail buyers at the upper price band.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Grey Market Premium

As of July 30, 2025, at 12:53 PM, the grey market premium (GMP) for Aditya Infotech IPO stood at Rs 281, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 956 against the upper price band of Rs 675—suggesting a potential listing gain of approximately 41%.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Subscription status

On the second day of bidding, the IPO was subscribed 2.78 times overall, as per data available from stock exchanges. The retail investor segment continued to dominate the subscription charts with a strong 8.83 times oversubscription, reflecting high interest from individual investors.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Key dates

Looking ahead, the basis of allotment for Aditya Infotech shares is expected to be finalized by August 1. Refunds, if any, will be initiated by August 4, with shares likely to be credited to demat accounts on the same day. The IPO is scheduled to list on both BSE and NSE on August 5, 2025.

Usage of IPO Proceeds

Aditya Infotech intends to utilize the net funds raised from the fresh issuance of shares in two key areas. Firstly, a portion of the capital will be directed towards prepaying or repaying certain existing loans. This move is aimed at reducing the company's interest expenses and enhancing its overall financial health. Secondly, the remaining proceeds are planned to support general corporate activities, which will help bolster the company’s operational strength and financial position moving forward.

About the Company