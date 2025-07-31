Aditya Infotech IPO Day 3: Price Band, GMP, Subscription Status & What Investors Should Know

The Rs 1,300 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Infotech Ltd, the company behind the popular CP Plus brand, closed on a strong note on July 31, attracting robust investor interest across segments.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Price band

The IPO is a book-built issue with a price band set between Rs 640 and Rs 675 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 22 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, translating to a minimum investment of around Rs 14,850 for retail buyers at the upper price band.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Grey Market Premium

As of 1:29 PM on July 31, the grey market premium (GMP) for Aditya Infotech’s IPO stood at ₹290, indicating a potential listing price of ₹965 against the upper price band of ₹675 — implying an estimated listing gain of approximately 42.96%.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Subscription status

The IPO received an overall subscription of 8.88 times by the end of Day 3. Retail investors were the most aggressive, bidding nearly 24 times their allotted quota. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with a 16.3x subscription, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) bid just about 1x, indicating a more cautious stance.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Issue Structure and Utilization

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 800 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. Proceeds from the fresh issue will primarily be used to reduce debt — around Rs 375 crore is earmarked for loan repayment — with the rest allocated for general corporate purposes.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Financial performance

The company's revenue stood at Rs 3,111.8 crore, with a net profit of ₹351 crore, up over 200% year-on-year. Key return ratios such as ROE (34.5%) and ROCE (33.3%) signal strong operational efficiency.

Aditya Infotech IPO: Key dates

Looking ahead, the basis of allotment for Aditya Infotech shares is expected to be finalized by August 1. Refunds, if any, will be initiated by August 4, with shares likely to be credited to demat accounts on the same day. The IPO is scheduled to list on both BSE and NSE on August 5, 2025.

About the Company