Advertising Maverick Piyush Pandey Passes Away At 70; Hansal Mehta Recalls Man Behind 'Ab Ki Baar, Modi Sarkar' Slogan

Advertising genius Piyush Pandey passed away at 70, leaving a vacuum at the heart of India's advertising world after redefining ads for 40 years with Ogilvy India.

The legend credited for evergreen ad campaigns Asian Paints (“Har khushi mein rang laaye”), Cadbury (“Kuch Khaas Hai”), was revered by top personalities in every field.

What people fondly recall him for will also be how India connected at an emotional level via his advertisements, which were rooted in stories of common lives.

Taking to X, author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth, said, "Deeply deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of the genius that my dearest friend Piyush Pandey was. India has not lost a just a great advertising mind but a true patriot and a fine fine gentleman. Now the heavens will dance to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara."

Paying his respect to the advertising maverick, Musician and composer, Ehsaan Noorani said, "Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns."

National Award-winning director Hansal Mehta on X said,"Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well Piyush Pandey."

The Advertising Icon Of India

After previously working as a cricketer, tea taster, and construction worker, Pandey finally got his calling in the ad jagat, which pre-dominantly used English to communicate with Indian audiences. However, Pandey made sure ads had an everlasting impact via his works with brands like Fevicol, and Hutch, making use of Hindi language.

Through his campaigns, Pandey brought Hindi and colloquial Indian idioms into mainstream advertising, juxtaposing them with relatability and humour through the colourful use of scenes of language to enhance the mood.