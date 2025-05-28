Aegis Vopak IPO Listing Date: Gains For Investors? Latest GMP, BSE And NSE Listing Price Prediction

Aegis Vopak IPO Listing Date: The IPO allotment is expected on May 29, 2025, with the stock likely to list on the BSE and NSE on June 2, 2025. Check the Latest GMP. | Image: Freepix

Aegis Vopak IPO Listing Date: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics Ltd, was subscribed 220% by the end of its final day on May 28, 2025.

The issue saw strong interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), who subscribed 347%, while retail investors and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) showed moderate interest with subscription levels of 81% and 59%, respectively.

Overall, the IPO received bids for 14.44 crore shares against 6.55 crore shares on offer, raising approximately Rs 3,393 crore.

Aegis Vopak Terminals operates storage tank terminals across India, providing safe storage for liquids such as petroleum products, vegetable oils, lubricants, chemicals, and gases like LPG, propane, and butane.

The company is valued at around Rs 26,000 crore at the upper end of its price band, which is set between Rs 223 and Rs 235 per share.

Aegis Vopak IPO GMP And Estimated Listing Price

The last grey market price (GMP) stood at Rs 1 above the cap price, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 236, suggesting a modest expected gain of 0.43%.

The IPO, which opened on May 26 and closed on May 28, is an entirely fresh equity issue worth Rs 2,800 crore, with no shares offered for sale by existing shareholders.

Funds raised will be used mainly to repay debt (Rs 2,016 crore), invest Rs 671 crore in acquiring a cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore, and cover general corporate purposes.

Aegis Vopak IPO Listing Dates

The IPO allotment is expected on May 29, 2025, with the stock likely to list on the BSE and NSE on June 2, 2025.

Aegis Vopak IPO Financial

The company will use the money raised from the IPO to repay loans worth Rs 2,015.95 crore, spend Rs 671.3 crore to buy a cryogenic LPG terminal in Mangalore, and cover other general expenses.

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s total borrowings were Rs 2,474.17 crore. The Mangalore terminal, which will cost Rs 968 crore to build, is expected to start operations by June 2025. This project is being developed by Sea Lord Containers, a fully owned subsidiary of Aegis Logistics and part of the promoter group.