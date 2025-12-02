Aequs IPO GMP Today: What To Watch Before The December 3 Subscription Opens

Aequs Ltd., a leading aerospace manufacturing company headquartered in Karnataka, will launch its ₹921.81-crore initial public offering (IPO) on December 3, 2025.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares worth ₹670 crore and an offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares aggregating to ₹251.81 crore. JM Financial Ltd. is managing the issue as book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.



The IPO will close for subscription on December 5, ahead of a tentative listing on the BSE and NSE on December 10, 2025.



Aequs IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, and Investor Details

Aequs has priced its IPO between ₹118 and ₹124 per share. Retail investors are required to apply for a minimum of 120 shares, which translates to a total investment of ₹14,880 at the upper price band.



Non-institutional investors (NII) can participate as follows:

Small NII: 14 lots (1,680 shares) – ₹2,08,320

Big NII: 68 lots (8,160 shares) – ₹10,11,840



The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on December 8, 2025.

Aequs IPO GMP Today

According to market trackers, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Aequs IPO is ₹44.5, as of Dec 2, 2025, 08:54 AM. Based on the upper price band of ₹124, this implies an estimated listing price of ₹168.5 per share, representing a potential gain of 35.89% for early investors.



About Aequs Ltd.

Founded in 2000, Aequs Ltd. has established a strong footprint in the aerospace manufacturing sector. Operating a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the company provides fully vertically integrated production capabilities, supplying components across engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies, and precision turning.

While aerospace remains its core focus, Aequs has diversified into consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables, broadening its client base beyond aviation giants.