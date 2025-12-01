Aequs IPO Set To Open On Dec 3; Here’s What The GMP Is Signalling Now

Aequs Ltd. is preparing to launch its ₹921.81-crore initial public offering (IPO) on December 3, with early market sentiment turning optimistic as the Grey Market Premium (GMP) trends higher.

The Karnataka-based aerospace manufacturing company will close subscriptions on December 5, ahead of a tentative listing on December 10, 2025, on the BSE and NSE.



Aequs IPO Details

The IPO includes a fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares worth ₹670 crore and an offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares aggregating to ₹251.81 crore. JM Financial Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. serves as registrar.

Aequs IPO: Price Band, Lot Size, and Investor Requirements

Aequs has priced its IPO between ₹118 and ₹124 per share. Retail investors must apply for a minimum of 120 shares, requiring a subscription amount of ₹14,880 at the upper band.

For non-institutional investors, the structure is as follows:

sNII: 14 lots (1,680 shares) - ₹2,08,320

bNII: 68 lots (8,160 shares) - ₹10,11,840

The allotment is expected to be finalized on December 8.

Aequs IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, the last updated GMP stands at ₹43.5 as of December 1, 2025, 10:28 AM. With the upper price band at ₹124, the estimated listing price is around ₹167.5, translating into a potential gain of 35.08% per share if current trends hold.

About Aequs Ltd.

Founded in 2000, Aequs Ltd. has built a strong presence in the aerospace manufacturing industry and operates a dedicated Special Economic Zone (SEZ) offering fully vertically integrated production capabilities. The company supplies components across engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies, and precision turning.

While aerospace remains its core segment, Aequs has diversified into consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables, expanding its client portfolio beyond aviation giants.