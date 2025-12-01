Bank Nifty Tops 60,000 For The First Time: What’s Driving The Record Rally Today?

On Monday, Bank Nifty achieved a milestone by starting the day above 60,000 for the first time in its history, quickly climbing to a morning peak of 60,114.05. In the initial minutes of trading, the index was up around 0.52%.

Riding on robust GDP data released last week, continued foreign fund inflows and rising expectations of monetary easing by both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India, the banking gauge opened at 60,102.05 and swiftly touched an intraday high of 60,114.05. By 10:05 IST on 1 December 2025, the index was trading around 60,067, reflecting a healthy gain of roughly half a percent from Friday’s close.

Top Stocks Making The Move

Bank of Baroda led the charge with a solid 2.66% gain, trading at Rs 297.50 levels in the morning. Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited followed closely, jumping 1.35%, while PNB climbed a healthy 1.12%. State Bank of India advanced 1.00%, Canara Bank rose 0.67%, ICICI Bank added 0.41% to reach Rs 1,394.50, further, AU Small Finance Bank is up by 0.28%, HDFC added 0.24%, Axis Bank advanced by 0.20%, Federal Bank rose to 0.10% and IDFC First Bank at 0.01%, all staying firmly in the green.

IndusInd Bank Limited lagged slightly early trade at -0.40%.

Advertisement

Broader Market Update: Nifty & Sensex Start Week in Green

The broader market also reflected the upbeat mood, with both the Nifty 50 index opening at 26,325.80, marking a gain of 122.85 points (0.47 per cent) and the BSE Sensex opening at 86,065.92, up 359.25 points (0.42 per cent), starting the week on a firm footing, supported by the same positive triggers that propelled the banking space.

Advertisement