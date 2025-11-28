'Affordable For Indians To Go Global With Coffee Can Investing': Marcellus Investment's Saurabh Mukherjea at Republic's India Economic Summit

New Delhi: Founder & Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investment Managers Saurabh Mukherjea spoke about The Coffee Can Playbook 2026 while speaking at the India Economic Summit 2025 at the Republic Media Network Headquarters. Mukherjea stressed that with our country becoming richer, wealthier and our government liberalising investing, it's affordable for Indians to go global with Coffee Can Investing. He discussed that among the big markets in the world which is eligible of giving double digit returns in decade after decade is United States of America followed by India.

Speaking about the Coffee Can investing, Mukherjea that stated simplest way to think about investing is just two metrics- Return on Capital (15%) and second metric is revenue growth (minimum double digits). The founder further talked about his book “Coffee Can Investing” which is published across the world in many different languages. He shared a strategy and said, “Look at the last 10 years, identify companies with minimum 15% RoC, minimum 10% revenue growth, load up on those companies, stay invested and get rich.”

Mukerjea highlighted that the strategy which he followed was broken following the onset of Covid-19 as only few companies In India grew at 10% or were able to make money. Taking us through the chart, he said between 2017-2021, his business compounded folks at 25%. In short, the money of the clients were tripled in five years. He highlighted how his business took a hit following Covid-19 scare, however, he stated that they are back in business this year.

Why is Coffee Can back

Coffee Can is beating the market again this year. Mukerjea highlighted the post-Covid recovery stating earnings growth soared in India and the economy normalised, thereby it has become easier for champion franchise to show that they have far more muscle than the ordinary franchise. He said that the government has done extraordinary range of things to revive earnings growth. The first measure according to him being changes in the Income Tax slab and the second being ban on gambling. The ban according to him pushed the money involved in gambling into real consumption. The third measure being GST cuts followed by RBI cutting interest rates. He believes government delivered a stimulus to the markets and economy.

On AI transition

Mukerjea believes CCP companies are once again pulling ahead of the market. Saurabh stated that India will grapple with the AI transition as AI is making itself felt. He highlighted how the IT sector, which granted millions of jobs, is now suffering courtesy AI. Overall, job creation in the economy has conked off and government needs to counteract through tax cuts, he stated. Highlighting America's profit, he said America's share of world profit has blasted in the last decade. Global Coffee can is taking companies which are best in our country, combing them with the best in the world.

